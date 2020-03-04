As coronavirus scare looms, UNICEF tweets video of ‘handwashing dance’

world

As coronavirus tightens its grip across the globe, the United Nations’ agency for children (UNICEF) on Tuesday posted a video that emphasised the importance of washing hands.

The agency tweeted a video of “handwashing dance” by a Vietnamese artist named Quang Dang.

“We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Dang,” the agency said in its tweet adding, “Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus”.

The video shows Đăng and another dancer mixing up handwashing etiquette with groovy dance steps.

The United Nations and the World Health Organisation recommend washing hands regularly to keep the infection at bay.

“Hands should be washed often, especially before eating; after blowing nose, coughing, or sneezing; and going to the bathroom. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol,” UNICEF said in one of its recent releases on coronavirus.

The virus has infected over 25 people in India. The latest to test positive for the infection in the country include 14 Italian tourists and an Indian driver who were in contact with the two Italian nationals who tested positive for the disease in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Six people in Agra, family of the Delhi patient, also tested positive. A boy in Hyderabad who recently returned from Dubai and worked in Bengaluru also tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, India had confirmed three coronavirus cases from Kerala who successfully recovered from the infection. Two more people in Hyderabad came positive for the infection today.