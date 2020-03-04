e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / India to screen passengers from all countries for coronavirus: Harsh Vardhan

India to screen passengers from all countries for coronavirus: Harsh Vardhan

The development comes after the government confirmed three fresh cases of coronavirus this week.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vardhan’s comments came during his press address on coronavirus in the national capital today
Vardhan’s comments came during his press address on coronavirus in the national capital today(PTI)
         

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India will now be screening international from all countries as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

Vardhan’s comments came during his press address on coronavirus in the national capital today. New Delhi had earlier put passengers from 12 countries under the scanner.

The development comes after the government confirmed three fresh cases of coronavirus this week.

As many as 21 Italian nationals and three Indians were under ITBP’s quarantine facility at Chhawla near Delhi of which 14 tested positive today. An Indian is also among those who have tested positive, the officials said.

tags
top news
Let cops decide when to file FIRs for hate speeches, Centre tells SC
Let cops decide when to file FIRs for hate speeches, Centre tells SC
14 Italians, 1 Indian in ITBP quarantine camp test positive for coronavirus, say officials
14 Italians, 1 Indian in ITBP quarantine camp test positive for coronavirus, say officials
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Taming the wild: Jeep launches Rubicon SUV in India
Taming the wild: Jeep launches Rubicon SUV in India
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news