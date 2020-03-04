India to screen passengers from all countries for coronavirus: Harsh Vardhan

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:51 IST

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India will now be screening international from all countries as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

Vardhan’s comments came during his press address on coronavirus in the national capital today. New Delhi had earlier put passengers from 12 countries under the scanner.

The development comes after the government confirmed three fresh cases of coronavirus this week.

As many as 21 Italian nationals and three Indians were under ITBP’s quarantine facility at Chhawla near Delhi of which 14 tested positive today. An Indian is also among those who have tested positive, the officials said.