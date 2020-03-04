How can parents prevent children from falling prey to coronavirus

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:02 IST

While nations step-up preparedness against coronavirus, it is equally imperative for individuals to take preventive measures to keep the virus at bay.

Children are susceptible to viral infections owing to their sensitive immune system, therefore, it is important to ensure that your young ones stay protected in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

Here is what parents can do to ensure that children stay protected and what needs to be done in case symptoms arise.

1. Wash your hands frequently using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub. Follow the same for children.

2. Protective masks should be used. Mouth and nose area should be covered when coughing or sneezing.

3. Dispose of the tissue into a closed bin if it has been used by a person with flu or cough.

4. Avoid close contact with anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms.

5. Seek medical care immediately after you or your child reports having fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.

6. Keep your child’s vaccinations up to date for protection against other viruses and bacteria.

7. In case you or your child show symptoms, try to avoid going to public places to prevent spread to others.

8. Hands should be washed often, especially before eating; after blowing nose, coughing, or sneezing; and going to the bathroom. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

9. While travelling, parents should follow standard hygiene measures for themselves and their children

10. Clean your surroundings with a disinfecting wipe once inside an aircraft, vehicle or your accommodation.

Pregnancy, breastfeeding and coronavirus

There isn’t enough evidence supporting the transfer of the virus to the child in case of a pregnancy. According to the United Nations, the mother can continue to breastfeed, while applying all the necessary precautions “considering the benefits of breastfeeding and the insignificant role of breastmilk in the transmission of other respiratory viruses”.

Symptomatic mothers should wear a mask when near a child (including during feeding) and must observe care and hygiene before and after contact with the child, UNICEF suggests in its release on coronavirus.

“If a mother is too ill, she should be encouraged to express milk and give it to the child via a clean cup and/or spoon – all while following the same infection prevention methods,” the UNICEF release read.

The release also states that other than symptomatic children, other kids should continue to attend school.

Coronavirus has claimed over 3,000 lives worldwide. In India, the number of positive cases has jumped to 28.