Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency, no need to panic: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:03 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday addressed the media over coronavirus outbreak and said that the administration is concerned about the situation. “There is no need to panic,” he said.

The chief minister stated that a task force has been formed under his leadership which will include all concerned stakeholders.

“Have asked task force members to deal with coronavirus situation as an emergency,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also said that a coronavirus testing lab will be set up at Lady Hardinge Hospital in the national capital and also at LNJP Hospital, if necessary.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: A state-level task force has been constituted to control the situation arising due to #CoronaVirus. It will be chaired by me. It includes members from several agencies, departments & corporations. Each member has been assigned a role. pic.twitter.com/hlK92RpO1P — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

He said that the authorities have identified 88 people who came in contact with the Delhi man who tested positive for coronavirus and all of them will be screened for the infection.

Kejriwal briefed the media on coronavirus shortly after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced that India will now screen passengers from all countries.

Coronavirus cases in then country have jumped to 28. The latest to test positive for infection include 14 Italian tourists and an Indian driver who were in contact with the two Italian nationals who tested positive for the disease in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Six people in Agra, family of the Delhi patient, were also tested positive. A boy in Hyderabad who recently returned from Dubai and worked in Bengaluru also tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, India had confirmed three coronavirus cases from Kerala who successfully recovered from the infection.