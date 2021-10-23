Ghaziabad Police bust sextortion racket, say victims blackmailed via 'Stripchat'

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad have arrested members of a sextortion racket who were blackmailing people via 'Stripchat', news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The arrests were made on Friday, Superintendent of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal was quoted as saying by ANI. He added that a few suspects were blackmailing people through nude video clips.

Eight bank accounts of the accused have also been seized, the police official said.

A few days ago, the police in Mumbai busted sex tourism racket and arrested two people. They also rescued two victims.

The police laid a trap at Mumbai airport with police officials acting as customers after being tipped off about a woman running the sex tourism racket with a partner. The woman, according to the police, was arrested in the year 2020 under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

A trip to Goa was organised and two girls were finalised by the accused, as per the release.

"Trap was laid at the airport where the three girls met an officer and others who acted as decoy customers. Money and air ticket were exchanged, on a signal received from them, the team apprehended the three women," the police said in a press note.

The main accused was apprehended with the help of CISF and airport police. She was taken into custody for enquiry, where she confessed her crime. Later, she was presented before a court that granted one day of police custody.