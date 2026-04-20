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Ghost jobs, real visas: How two Indian-origin men committed H-1B fraud in the US

Sampath Rajidi and Sreedhar Mada used fake job offers linked to the University of California to secure work permits for foreigners.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 02:53 pm IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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Two Indian-origin men in the US have admitted to orchestrating a multi-year H-1B visa fraud scheme, according to the US Justice Department. Sampath Rajidi and Sreedhar Mada, both 51, used fake job offers linked to the University of California to secure work permits for foreign nationals.

An Amazon employee says he is quitting the H-1B visa race.

The two men, residents of California’s Dublin, pleaded guilty on Thursday to committing visa fraud, according to US Attorney Eric Grant. They face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 ( 2.33 crore) fine.

Court documents show that Rajidi operated two visa services companies, S-Team Software Inc and Uptrend Technologies LLC, through which he sponsored foreign workers for H-1B specialty occupation visas.

Mada served as Chief Information Officer at the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UCANR) in Davis, a position that gave him supervisory authority but did not allow him to independently hire H-1B workers.

The duo conspired to submit fraudulent H-1B petitions for multiple beneficiaries between 2020 and 2023. Prosecutors said Rajidi falsely claimed in the applications that the workers would be employed in roles at the University of California, while Mada lent his name and official designation to make the claims seem credible.

 
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