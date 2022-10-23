‘Gift…on Diwali eve’: Political leaders hail Team India, ‘genius’ Kohli after win over Pakistan in T20

Team India's sensational win over Pakistan in the opening game of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, has invited overwhelming applauds from across the country. This includes the political fraternity as well, with Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, among others, taking to Twitter to congratulate the Men in Blue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The star performer in today's nail-biting match was Virat Kohli, who pulled off an unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls, to take the Indian side to a four-wicket victory over their old-time rival.

Also Read | ‘I spoke to my wife…’: Virat Kohli reveals conversation with Anushka Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup win vs Pakistan

Shah called Team India's victory a “perfect way to start the T20 World Cup”. “Deepawali begins. What a cracking innings by Virat Kohli. Congratulations to the entire team,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur echoed Shah, and said the win on the eve of Diwali is a “gift to the nation where every house is illuminated with the diya of victory”. “Cracking performance [by] Virat Kohli. Team India World Cup campaign begins with a brilliant win,” he wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boss Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his joy on the micro-blogging site, calling the match “wonderful”.

“Virat's excellent game led India to a spectacular victory against Pakistan. Congratulations to Team India and all the countrymen for India's winning start in the World T20. Keeping this winning streak, we will win the World Cup as well,” his tweet read.

Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor hailed Kohli as “both genius and authetic hero”. He added that he declined to take a scheduled flight from Goa this morning in order to not miss the match entirely. “Even though the next flight is only at 9.55pm, I was thrilled to see one of the great matches of this tournament,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee also joined in to commemorate the Indian side for the “phenomenal victory against Pakistan”.

“The performance of our cricketers was truly a delight to watch. May the team continue its victory streak in the days to come,” she wrote in her post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling the match rightfully a “thriller”, Gandhi said it was “one of the “greatest victories under pressure”. “Well done, Team India. Best of luck for the matches ahead,” he tweeted.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Team India. “Incredible performance Team India and Virat Kohli. Soaked up the pressure and brought us home. Couldn't be a better way to bring in Diwali,” he wrote on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON