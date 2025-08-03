Search
Girl, 14, and brother, 12, killed after she refused relationship in Patna

ByAvinash Kumar
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 06:35 am IST

The accused, identified as Subham alias Sunny Kumar and Roushan Kumar, killed the girl and her brother after the victims returned home from school

A 19-year-old man was among two held for allegedly killing a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother and setting their bodies on fire in Patna district of Bihar, purportedly after the girl refused to continue a relationship with him, police said on Saturday.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kartikey K Sharma, on Saturday, said that the accused had planned the murder for a week.(PTI/Representational Image)

The accused, identified as Subham alias Sunny Kumar and Roushan Kumar, killed the girl and her brother after the victims returned home from school in Nagwan village of the district on July 31. According to police, the girl was allegedly strangled while her brother was bludgeoned with a brick, before their bodies were set on fire.

The incident came to light after the victim’s mother, a security guard at AIIMS Patna, found her children’s body after being informed by neighbours that smoke was emanating from their homes.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kartikey K Sharma, on Saturday, said that the accused had planned the murder for a week, adding that while Subham carried out the killing, Roushan helped destroy evidence.

According to the SSP, both accused went to the victims’ home. He said that Subham first attacked the brother, who was sleeping, with a brick, before assaulting the girl and strangling her. The accused then poured kerosene over their bodies and set them on fire before fleeing.

Officials said that Subham suspected the girl of being in a relationship with another boy. His suspicion intensified after the girl and the accused stop talking.

According to the accused, he was in a relationship with the 14-year-old, but it ended following disapproval from their families, they added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
