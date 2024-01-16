Give details of channels with problematic content by Jan 29: NCPCR asks YouTube

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked YouTube to provide details of channels on their platform that portrayed “potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons” by January 29, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said after meeting three representatives of YouTube India on Monday. NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had met three representatives of YouTube India on Monday. (Representative file photo)

NCPCR has asked YouTube India for account details so that the commission can get FIRs (first information report) filed against the account owners, he told HT after the meeting.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“It is a cognisable offence under POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act] so we must inform police so that police can file FIRs on their own. POCSO Act is gender neutral. It is as criminal to sexually abuse girls as it is to sexually abuse boys. This can’t be done,” he said.

Also Read: NCPCR raises concern over ‘indecent content’ involving mothers, children on YouTube

“If mothers are sexually abusing their sons, then we have to initiate the proceedings. What if this were a father doing so, what would you have done?” he added.

Kanoongo specified that NCPCR has not approached the ministry of electronics and information technology to get these videos taken down under the Information Technology (IT) Act or spoken to the ministry about these specific channels.

“The solution is to report it to the police and proceed with judicial proceedings against the perpetrators,” he said.

He also said that Section 15 of the POCSO Act is harsher than provisions of the IT Act.

Section 15 of the POCSO Act prohibits any person from storing or possessing any child pornography and imposes an imprisonment of up three years and/or a fine.

In case a person stores or possesses any pornographic content involving a child for “commercial purpose”, he/she can be imprisoned for three to five years on first convictions, and five to seven years on second or subsequent conviction.

Kanoongo had summoned Mira Chatt, head of YouTube India’s head of government affairs and public policy, under section 14 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, on January 10.

In the summons notice, he had asked for a list of such challenges running on YouTube and a list of all YouTube channels participating in them with minors.

The NCPCR had sent inputs to police departments across different states, including Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi, Kanoongo had told news agency ANI after issuing summons to Chatt.

The Maharashtra State Cyber Cell has filed an FIR against a YouTube channel, its operator and YouTube India.

HT has reached out to YouTube India for comment and the copy will be updated after the response is received.