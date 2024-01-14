close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Juvenile jailed for 10 years for sodomising 7-year-old boy

Panchkula: Juvenile jailed for 10 years for sodomising 7-year-old boy

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 14, 2024 08:24 AM IST

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the juvenile, a resident Kharag Mangoli, Old Panchkula, after convicting him under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

A local court has sentenced a juvenile to 10 years in jail for sodomising a seven-year-old boy in 2018.

The juvenile was apprehended on the complaint of the boy’s father. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The juvenile was apprehended on the complaint of the boy’s father. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 on the juvenile, a resident Kharag Mangoli, Old Panchkula, after convicting him under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The juvenile was apprehended on the complaint of the boy’s father.

He had alleged that the accused lured his son to his house with sweets on June 16, 2018. There, he sodomised him and handed him two coins.

The family had reported the case after a delay of a week. A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3 and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act was subsequently registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On