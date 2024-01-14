Panchkula: Juvenile jailed for 10 years for sodomising 7-year-old boy

A local court has sentenced a juvenile to 10 years in jail for sodomising a seven-year-old boy in 2018. The juvenile was apprehended on the complaint of the boy’s father. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the juvenile, a resident Kharag Mangoli, Old Panchkula, after convicting him under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He had alleged that the accused lured his son to his house with sweets on June 16, 2018. There, he sodomised him and handed him two coins.

The family had reported the case after a delay of a week. A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3 and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act was subsequently registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.