NCPCR raises concern over ‘indecent content’ involving mothers, children on YouTube

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday wrote to YouTube India, raising concern over several channels running challenges portraying indecent acts involving mothers and sons, and asked its top official to appear before the commission in person on January 15 with a list of such channels. NCPCR has observed an alarming trend on youTube channels with challenges portraying potentially Indecent acts involving mothers and sons. (YouTube | Representative image)

In a letter addressed to Mira Chatt, YouTube’s head of government affairs and public policy in lndia, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said that the commission has taken cognizance of a matter wherein it has observed an alarming trend on youTube channels with challenges portraying potentially Indecent acts involving mothers and sons.

“This raises serious concerns about the potential harm it could inflict on the child’s well-being and safety. Further, these videos have viewership, including minors, which also raises significant concerns,” he said.

The commission further said that under Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005, it has all the powers of a civil court trying a suit under the code of civil procedure, and, in particular, in respect to matters including summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examining him on oath; and discovery and production of any documents.

“Therefore, the commission in pursuance of its functions and powers u/s. 1 3 & 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005 requires your appearance through physical appearance at 16.00 hours (4pm) on Monday, 15th January, 2024 along with the list of all such challenges running on YouTube and list of channels on youTube running such challenges involving minors,” Kanoongo said in his letter.

“If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil procedure, 1908,” he added.