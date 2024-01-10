close_game
close_game
News / India News / NCPCR raises concern over ‘indecent content’ involving mothers, children on YouTube

NCPCR raises concern over ‘indecent content’ involving mothers, children on YouTube

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 10, 2024 07:01 PM IST

NCPCR has asked YouTube’s head of government affairs and public policy in lndia to appear before the commission in person on January 15

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday wrote to YouTube India, raising concern over several channels running challenges portraying indecent acts involving mothers and sons, and asked its top official to appear before the commission in person on January 15 with a list of such channels.

NCPCR has observed an alarming trend on youTube channels with challenges portraying potentially Indecent acts involving mothers and sons. (YouTube | Representative image)
NCPCR has observed an alarming trend on youTube channels with challenges portraying potentially Indecent acts involving mothers and sons. (YouTube | Representative image)

In a letter addressed to Mira Chatt, YouTube’s head of government affairs and public policy in lndia, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said that the commission has taken cognizance of a matter wherein it has observed an alarming trend on youTube channels with challenges portraying potentially Indecent acts involving mothers and sons.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“This raises serious concerns about the potential harm it could inflict on the child’s well-being and safety. Further, these videos have viewership, including minors, which also raises significant concerns,” he said.

The commission further said that under Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005, it has all the powers of a civil court trying a suit under the code of civil procedure, and, in particular, in respect to matters including summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examining him on oath; and discovery and production of any documents.

“Therefore, the commission in pursuance of its functions and powers u/s. 1 3 & 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005 requires your appearance through physical appearance at 16.00 hours (4pm) on Monday, 15th January, 2024 along with the list of all such challenges running on YouTube and list of channels on youTube running such challenges involving minors,” Kanoongo said in his letter.

“If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil procedure, 1908,” he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out