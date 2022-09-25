‘Glad our effort yielded result’: Mann on PM's Chandigarh Airport announcement

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Sunday - in his latest episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ - that the Chandigarh Airport would be renamed after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann thanked him. He also spoke about the joint efforts of his state government and Haryana.

“We had held discussions, then a consensus was reached. We had sent a letter to the aviation ministry to honour Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary on September 28. Before that, we wanted the Chandigarh Airport to be renamed to pay tribute to him as a gift,” Mann told reporters.

“I am happy that our efforts yielded results. And PM Modi has declared in the episode of Mann Ki Baat that the airport would be renamed after him. For this, I thank the prime minister,” he asserted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stood next to him as he spoke.

The discussions between Punjab and Haryana on this issue were held last month. “Punjab and Haryana have agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. A meeting in this regard took place with the Haryana deputy CM,” Mann had tweeted at the time.

Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, asserting that Panchkula should be added to the name too, had stated: “In future, the Chandigarh airport will be a major airport in north India and will witness progress hence all the differences related to its naming should end soon.”

(With inputs from ANI)

