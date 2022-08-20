Punjab and Haryana agree to rename Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh

Punjab and Haryana on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Mann tweeted, “Punjab and Haryana have agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. A meeting in this regard took place with the Haryana deputy CM.”

Chautala in an official statement said he has recommended adding Panchkula with the name of the Chandigarh airport.He said the collective contribution of the Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh is involved in the construction and modernisation of the Chandigarh airport and after expansion, the airport will boost the development and industrialisation of the area.

He said, “Since Haryana also had an equal share in its construction, the name of Panchkula should also be added to its name.” The deputy chief minister said on behalf of Haryana, he has sent a recommendation to the Punjab government for the same. He said the same request will also be sent to the central government.

Dushyant said, “In future, the Chandigarh airport will be a major airport in north India and will witness progress hence all the differences related to its naming should end soon.”

Both states were engaged in a war-of-words over the naming of the airport as the airport is technically in Mohali. There had been reports that Haryana, which is a partner state in the airport, is unhappy with Punjab’s demand to name the new airport as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali.

Haryana had repeatedly said the airport could be named after Bhagat Singh but the Centre should ensure that the airport contains the word Chandigarh and not Mohali. In his tweet about declaring the consensus on the issue, Mann mentioned the airport as Chandigarh airport.