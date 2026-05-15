‘Glaring similarities with Babri Masjid judgment’: Owaisi reacts to MP HC’s Bhojshala verdict

In a sharp reaction to the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s verdict declaring the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said he hoped the Supreme Court would overturn the order.

AIMIM President & MP Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI Video Grab)

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The remarks comes after the Madhya Pradesh high court declared the disputed Bhojshala site as a temple and that the Centre and ASI can decide on its administration and management.

Also Read | Disputed Bhojshala site declared temple by Madhya Pradesh high court

Owaisi's response on the HC verdict

Reacting to the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s verdict, Owaisi said he hoped the Supreme Court would overturn the order, drawing parallels with the Babri Masjid judgment.

“We hope the Supreme Court will set this right and overturn this order. Glaring similarities with the Babri Masjid judgment,” Owaisi said in a post on X.

Muslim clerics on HC verdict

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{{^usCountry}} Muslim clerics and members of the Kamal Maula Mosque management committee also expressed disappointment over the verdict and said they would challenge the order in the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Muslim clerics and members of the Kamal Maula Mosque management committee also expressed disappointment over the verdict and said they would challenge the order in the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dhar Shahar Qazi Waqar Sadiq said, “We will review the decision that has been given against us. We will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhar Shahar Qazi Waqar Sadiq said, “We will review the decision that has been given against us. We will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.” {{/usCountry}}

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Zulfiqar Pathan, president of the Kamal Maula Mosque Namaz Intezamia Committee, said that he will only comment on the verdict after reading the entire verdict.

“Our senior lawyers, Salman Khurshid, Shobha Menon, and Tausif Warsi, presented very strong arguments and properly represented the Muslim community’s side,” he said.

He said if there are “flaws in the judgement”, they will approach the Supreme Court.

“To the people of the state, I would only say that everyone should maintain patience and peace. This is not a complete or one-sided defeat. The doors of the Supreme Court are still open for us, and we will continue to fight the legal battle there in every possible way,” Pathan added.

Also Read | Bhojshala-Kamal Maula dispute: Madhya Pradesh High Court to deliver verdict today

What is MP High Court's verdict?

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The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore bench on Friday ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

In its much-awaited verdict, the High Court observed that there were indications of a Sanskrit teaching centre and a temple of Goddess Saraswati existing at Bhojshala. It held that the religious character of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex indicated that it was a temple of Goddess Saraswati.

The High Court also said that the Muslim community, which refers to the 11th-century monument as the Kamal Maula Mosque, may approach the state government for allotment of separate land in the district for the construction of a mosque.

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