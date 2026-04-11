Global delegates praise India’s election process after multi-state visits: ‘True festival of democracy’

International delegates from 22 countries have praised the conduct of polls in India after visiting polling sites in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, the Election Commission has said.

Polling for Assam, Kerala and Puducherry took place on April 9(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Thirty-eight delegates took part in the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) 2026. They visited the three regions on April 8 and 9 to observe the scale and management of the Assembly elections.

Delegates observe poll preparations

The delegates began their visit by inspecting dispatch and distribution centres. They observed how polling teams and materials were moved using standard procedures and planned logistics.

They also met chief electoral officers and police officials to understand election management and security arrangements.

At control rooms, they reviewed the system of 100% webcasting of polling stations, which they described as important for transparency.

Visits to polling stations

On polling day, April 9,the delegates first watched mock polls and then visited polling stations in Kamrup (Metro and Rural) in Assam, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and parts of Puducherry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} They observed the voting process and interacted with voters and polling staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They observed the voting process and interacted with voters and polling staff. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Delegates saw arrangements such as ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers and crèche facilities at polling stations. They also visited booths managed entirely by women and persons with disabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delegates saw arrangements such as ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers and crèche facilities at polling stations. They also visited booths managed entirely by women and persons with disabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many described the arrangements as inclusive and well-organised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many described the arrangements as inclusive and well-organised. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are very impressed with how the polling stations have been organised, the facilities have been prepared very well, wheelchair, creche facilities” Paulus Shigwedha, from Namibia, said. Technology {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are very impressed with how the polling stations have been organised, the facilities have been prepared very well, wheelchair, creche facilities” Paulus Shigwedha, from Namibia, said. Technology {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The teams visited district media monitoring centres and reviewed election oversight systems. They also saw the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and continuous monitoring through webcasting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teams visited district media monitoring centres and reviewed election oversight systems. They also saw the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and continuous monitoring through webcasting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “One of the great things about India is use of EVMs…some of the things that we have learnt we will be able to take home and see how we could implement it, it’s like a festival, this should be the spirit," Abubakarr Mahmoud Koroma, from Sierra Leone, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the great things about India is use of EVMs…some of the things that we have learnt we will be able to take home and see how we could implement it, it’s like a festival, this should be the spirit," Abubakarr Mahmoud Koroma, from Sierra Leone, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Puducherry, delegates observed additional measures like drone monitoring and flying squads. In Kerala, they visited a Gen Z-themed polling booth. In rural Assam, they noted health check-up facilities at polling stations.

‘Festival of democracy’

Delegates said they were impressed by voter participation and the smooth conduct of polling. Several described the process as a “festival of democracy” and said there were lessons other countries could learn.

“Indian voting, this is a true festival of democracy for the whole world...what is overwhelming for me is the enthusiasm of people to vote. We can only learn from this process, it’s a huge process and done right, ” Branimir Farkas, from Croatia, said.

“The process of election in India is certainly a place to learn,” Uuc-Kib Espadas Ancona, from Mexico, said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23 in a single phase, while West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The results for both states, along with Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, are scheduled to be announced on May 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON