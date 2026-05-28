Global temperatures may hit record highs over next five years: WMO, UK Met

Global average temperatures are likely to continue at or near record levels over the next five years, a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), produced by the Met Office, has flagged.

Arctic temperatures over the next five extended northern hemisphere winters (November-March) are predicted to be 2.8°C above the 1991-2020 average, the report said. (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

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Arctic temperatures over the next five extended northern hemisphere winters (November-March) are predicted to be 2.8°C above the 1991-2020 average, the report said.

Annual global mean near-surface temperatures during 2026-2030 are predicted to range between 1.3°C and 1.9°C above the 1850-1900 average. It is likely (86% chance) that one year between 2026 and 2030 will surpass 2024 as the warmest year on record, according to the Global Annual-to-Decadal Update.

It is likely (75% chance) that the 2026-2030 five-year mean will exceed 1.5°C above the 1850-1900 average. It is also very likely (91% chance) that the global mean near-surface temperature will temporarily exceed 1.5°C above the 1850-1900 average for at least one year between 2026 and 2030. This level was also temporarily exceeded in 2024, when the global average surface temperature was about 1.55°C above the pre-industrial baseline.

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{{^usCountry}} However, it is considered exceptionally unlikely (less than 1%) that any single year will exceed 2°C above the 1850-1900 average in the next five years, the update projected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it is considered exceptionally unlikely (less than 1%) that any single year will exceed 2°C above the 1850-1900 average in the next five years, the update projected. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The update further projected that the five-year predicted average temperature in the central tropical Pacific (Niño 3.4 region) indicates a tendency towards El Niño conditions, particularly in 2027 and 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The update further projected that the five-year predicted average temperature in the central tropical Pacific (Niño 3.4 region) indicates a tendency towards El Niño conditions, particularly in 2027 and 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There is an El Niño predicted for the end of 2026, which increases the chances of the following year, 2027, being the next record-breaking year,” Leon Hermanson, lead author of the report, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is an El Niño predicted for the end of 2026, which increases the chances of the following year, 2027, being the next record-breaking year,” Leon Hermanson, lead author of the report, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is now a more than 90% chance of El Niño conditions developing during the June-August period, according to the latest forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is now a more than 90% chance of El Niño conditions developing during the June-August period, according to the latest forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. {{/usCountry}}

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In India, an El Niño is associated with a harsher summer and a weaker monsoon.

The report clarified that the 1.5°C (and 2.0°C) levels specified in the Paris Agreement refer to long-term warming sustained over an extended period, typically assessed over 20 years.

Individual years with annual global mean temperatures exceeding these levels do not mean that the long-term temperature goals of the Paris Agreement are out of reach.

Arctic temperatures over the next five extended northern hemisphere winters (November-March) are predicted to be 2.8°C above the 1991-2020 average. Predictions for Arctic sea ice for March 2026-2035 suggest further reductions in sea-ice concentration in the Barents Sea, Bering Sea and Sea of Okhotsk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jayashree Nandi I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

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