Go First CEO Kaushik Khona resigns amid airline's uncertain future

In yet another setback to the grounded Go First, Kaushik Khona, chief executive officer of the airline resigned.

Go first airlines (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an internal communication to its employees on Thursday, the CEO who resigned around seven months after the airline filed for bankruptcy said, “With heavy heart I have to inform that today is my last day with the company. I got an opportunity to work for Go FIRST once again in August 2020 and with your able and active support I tried to perform to my best abilities.”

Khona had joined Go First as CEO in August 2020. However, he served his first stint at the carrier for three years (2008- 2011).

The low-cost carrier has been on ground since May this year.

“..Unfortunately, the Board of Directors decided to file for the Section 10 application under the IBC and we still continued to provide the best support to the company we all love so much. We were hopeful that we will resume the operations soon and at least from June 2023 but it got delayed,” Khona said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Appreciating his employees for working with “sincere dedication” to get the DGCA approval for the resumption after they conducted a detailed audit for all their operations and Aircraft, Khona said, “ The hopes reached high again on 21st July 2023 when the DGCA permission was received. Since then you have left no stone unturned to get the operations resumed.”

He praised the staff for providing huge support to ensure the compliance of the High Court order of maintaining the aircraft and providing their inspection to the lessors even till October, despite not being paid for almost six months.

“I wanted to see that you are all paid your dues but I can no longer sustain and hence with heavy heart I have decided to leave,” Khona said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I regret for what I could not get things done as they were beyond my control and I seek pardon for any of your feeling that I may have hurt during my tenure and hope you will pardon me..” he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling. ...view detail