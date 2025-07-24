Goa minister declines to answer 12 questions on sub judice issues; Oppn protests

Panaji: Opposition members disrupted proceedings in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday after town and country planning minister Vishwajit Rane refused to answer questions raised on sub judice matters, citing ongoing cases before the Bombay High Court at Goa and the Supreme Court. Town and country planning minister Vishwajit Rane quoted sub-section 8 of Section 37 of the “Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly.” (Hindustan Times)

At the start of the day’s proceedings, Rane listed around 12 questions that were raised by members of the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Revolutionary Goans Party, as well as independent members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) supporting the government, and said he would not be replying.

Some of the questions included details of clearances and change of zone certificates issued by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department, conversions of lands from agricultural to non-agricultural, and the functioning of the TCP Board.

Rane quoted sub-section 8 of Section 37 of the “Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly,” which reads that “no question shall ask information on a matter which is under adjudication by a Court of Law having jurisdiction in any part of India.”

The opposition members stormed into the well of the house, disrupting proceedings and forcing the speaker to adjourn proceedings for ten minutes.

“How can he say it is sub judice? The legislative assembly has powers to debate the issue. The Mhadei issue was also sub judice but it is being discussed here in the house. We as legislators have constitutional powers and it is our right. Why was there a discussion on Mhadei? Because there is public interest involved,” leader of opposition Yuri Alemão said.

“It is just an excuse. I’ve asked a question about the constitution of the TCP Board and who its members are and the decisions that have been taken. How is it that you can say the matter is sub judice? There is no case pending before any court concerning the TCP Board. This is corruption. I will move a privilege motion,” Revolutionary Goans Party member Viresh Borkar said.

“I’ve made my stand clear. These people want to create anarchy,” Rane said during the pandemonium.

The speaker assured the protesting members that he would discuss the matter with chief minister Pramod Sawant during the break and seek a solution to the issue.