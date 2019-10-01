Goa cops still to establish identity of foreigner found hanging from tree

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:03 IST

The Goa police are trying to establish the identity of a foreign tourist who was found hanging in the coastal village of Candolim late last week.

A Caucasian woman, aged 35-40 years, was found hanging from a tree on September 28, but her identity has baffled investigators who are yet to find out who she is.

“We have put out word among the foreigners who are in Goa to ask around if anyone knows about a missing person. We have already contacted the diplomatic missions of the UK and Russia, but have not received a response so far,” Police Inspector Santosh Dessai said.

The victim is believed to have committed suicide and the police have registered a case of unnatural death.

“Until we establish the identity and nationality of the victim, it will be difficult to probe further. But our efforts are on,” Dessai added.

The police initially thought the woman was Russian but inquiries among Russians visiting Goa have thrown up no leads so far.

Advocate Vikram Varma, who represents the Russian consulate, revealed that they are hoping that someone will come forward with the identity of the victim in order that the probe move further.

