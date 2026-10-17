Amit Shah to arrive in Kolkata on Saturday evening to visit Durga Puja pandals
After an overnight stay at a guest house in South Kolkata's Alipore, the Union home minister will visit Ramakrishna Mission headquarters Belur Math.
Published on: Oct 17, 2026, 13:38:45 IST
PTI
Prefer HTon Google
Share via
Copy link
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to the metropolis and its surrounding areas amid Durga Puja festivities, sources said.
This would be his first visit to the state during Durga Puja after the BJP came to power in West Bengal.
BJP sources said Shah is scheduled to arrive here from Ahmedabad around 8.10 pm and is likely to be received at the airport by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya.
After an overnight stay at a guest house in South Kolkata's Alipore, the Union home minister will visit Ramakrishna Mission headquarters Belur Math at 10.45 am on Sunday to witness the puja there..
He will then visit the Deshbandhu Club Durga Puja pandal in Howrah district's Bally at 11.30 am, before heading to north Kolkata's Sovabazar Rajbari for its more than 250-year-old Durga Puja and will offer prayers there.
Later in the day, Shah will visit the Sreebhumi Durga Puja pandal in eastern Kolkata's Lake Town before leaving for Delhi, sources said.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Amit Shah To Arrive In Kolkata On Saturday Evening To Visit Durga Puja Pandals