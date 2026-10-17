Amit Shah to arrive in Kolkata on Saturday evening to visit Durga Puja pandals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to the metropolis and its surrounding areas amid Durga Puja festivities, sources said. This would be Amit Shah's first visit to the state during Durga Puja after the BJP came to power in West Bengal. (HT File Photo)

This would be his first visit to the state during Durga Puja after the BJP came to power in West Bengal.

BJP sources said Shah is scheduled to arrive here from Ahmedabad around 8.10 pm and is likely to be received at the airport by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya.