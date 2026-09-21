Goa elderly sisters found dead at home, leave cash for last rites: Police

Two elderly sisters were found dead at their residence in South Goa’s Canacona area in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police Canacona Division Nilesh Rane, said a handwritten note with some money was found in the house. The note said the money was to take care of their last rites. (Unsplash)

The women, aged 70 and 73, lived together in the coastal district of Canacona. Neighbours told investigators that the sisters, who were unmarried and lived alone in the house, had recently said they had no desire to keep living.

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Their elder brother had visited the two earlier this month. Neighbours initially called him about the foul smell from the house; he called the police.

Deputy superintendent of police Canacona Division Nilesh Rane, said a handwritten note with some money was found in the house. The note said the money was to take care of their last rites.

It is unclear when and how the two women died. Police said only an autopsy would indicate the cause of death.

Rane said both bodies were found in an advanced stage of decomposition.

“During the initial scene investigation, police confirmed that nothing inside the house appeared disturbed, suggesting no immediate signs of forced entry or ransacking,” he added.

“The bodies of both deceased women have been shifted to and preserved at the South Goa District Hospital Morgue in Margao for required medico-legal procedures and post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death,” he added.

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