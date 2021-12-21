Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo joins TMC day after resigning from Congress
india news

Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo joins TMC day after resigning from Congress

The Curtorim MLA's name had featured in the first list of eight candidates that the Congress had announced for the Assembly elections slated to be held early next year.
Sitting MLA from Curtorim Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço joins TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. (Twitter)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço, the sitting MLA from Goa’s Curtorim constituency, joined the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday in the presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Lourenço resigned from the Congress a day ago, reducing the grand old party's strength to two in the 40-member House.

Lourenco, who was the Congress’ working president in Goa, submitted his resignation to Goa Assembly speaker Namrata Ulman at her office. His name had featured in the first list of eight candidates that the Congress had announced for the Assembly elections slated to be held early next year.

Earlier this month, former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik resigned as Congress MLA. Before him, Luizinho Faleiro, another former chief minister, resigned from the Congress and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party that is making a keen effort at making its presence felt in the coastal state and has decided to contest the upcoming polls.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress is on its way to another thumping victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections having been declared winner in 54 of the 144 seats and leading in another 78 as per the latest official trends. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjee trinamool congress×
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP