Goa Police on high alert as proclaimed offender escapes during custody

PTI |
Dec 13, 2024 03:25 PM IST

Siddiquie Suleman Khan, a proclaimed offender, escaped custody after being arrested by the crime branch for land grabbing

An accused arrested in cases of land grabbing in Goa after remaining absconding for more than four years escaped from police custody with the help of a constable in the wee hours of Friday, a senior official said.

The accused was a proclaimed offender and was in custody at the crime branch for the last 30 days, police said(PTI)
The accused was a proclaimed offender and was in custody at the crime branch for the last 30 days, police said

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta said Siddiquie Suleman Khan (55), arrested after being on the run for four and a half years, fled from the crime branch's custody here around 2.30 am.

He said a special investigation team of the crime branch arrested Khan on November 12 in three cases of land grabbing.

Khan was a proclaimed offender and was in custody at the crime branch for the last 30 days, Gupta told reporters.

The SP said India Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable Amit Naik released Khan from the lock-up, and the duo fled on his motorcycle.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Old Goa police station in this regard, and all state borders have been sealed to prevent them from entering neighbouring regions, he said.

Gupta said, "Efforts are on to trace the duo. The Goa police are coordinating with the police in neighbouring states to apprehend the accused as soon as possible."

He said a report will be sent to senior officials for suitable disciplinary action against the accused constable, and there will be a detailed inquiry.

India News
Follow Us On