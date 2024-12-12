Accused in Satish Wagh murder case sent to police custody till Dec 20 

A Pune cantonment court on Thursday remanded four accused arrested in the murder of Satish Wagh to police custody till December 20. The tenant of Satish Wagh is alleged to have hired hitmen and ordered the killing. Initially, police arrested two of the accused, followed by the other two. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested individuals are identified as Pawan Sharma (30), resident of Awhalwadi, Navnath Gursale (31), resident of Wagholi, Vikas alias Vicky Sitaram Shinde (28) resident of Wagholi and Akshay alias Sonya Jawalkar (29), resident of Phursungi Phata. Pune Police are currently searching for another accused, Atish Jadhav.

Satish Wagh, the maternal uncle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Council Yogesh Tilekar, was brutally murdered in a premeditated attack. Wagh’s son, Omkar, filed the FIR complaint at Hadapsar Police Station. One of the accused, Akshay Jawalkar, who had previously rented a room owned by the deceased, allegedly harboured a grudge after a dispute forced him to vacate the premises.

Five months ago, Jawalkar paid ₹5 lakh to co-accused Pawan Sharma to carry out the murder. Sharma then enlisted Vikas Shinde and Navnath Gursale to assist in the crime. On the morning of December 9 at around 6 am, while Wagh was on a morning walk on the Pune-Solapur Highway, the assailants abducted him in a car and drove away toward Saswad. They murdered Wagh with a knife and disposed of his body near Uruli Kanchan, located under the jurisdiction of Yavat Police Station under the Pune Rural Police.

Initially, police arrested two of the accused, followed by the other two. All the accused were presented in the Pune Cantonment Court in Wanowrie on Thursday. Assistant Public Prosecutor Varsha Aslekar pressed for custody, stating the need to investigate the planning, execution, and other important details of the crime following which the court granted police custody till December 20.