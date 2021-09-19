Goa to launch ‘doorstep government’ initiative today, aims grievance redressal

The Pramod Sawant-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa will start its ‘Sarkar Tumchya Dari’ (government at your doorstep) initiative from Sunday with the intention to take services and facilities to the doorsteps of citizens, significantly easing the procedures often involved with bureaucracy. An announcement was made on Friday in this regard by Sawant, who announced that his government will launch the initiative on September 19 from the Thivim assembly segment in North Goa.

The doorstep government initiative will be aimed at grievance redressal and to ensure that every resident of Goa can take the full benefits of the various official schemes and initiatives launched by the government. The officials will help the local residents with prompt solutions to their problems, and hear out the difficulties faced while filing the applications for government schemes, thus initiating steps to redress these issues.

According to Sawant, the initiative will be carried out at different assembly constituencies across the state. He has said some of the issues that will be tackled with the help of the initiative during the day-long activity include pending applications and dues on ration cards, Aadhaar cards, Dayanand Social Security Scheme, voter ID cards, Kisan cards, and the like. It will also tackle social welfare issues such as electricity connection, water supply, irrigation schemes, tribal welfare schemes, and such.

The PTI news agency, citing officials familiar with the matter, said government representatives from all the concerned departments will be present at the site when the initiative is launched. The officials will address the issues raised by locals regarding the pending appeals and even clear files on the spot. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant is also expected to be present for half a day at the doorstep government initiative launch, according to the news agency.