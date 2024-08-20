Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.18 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 20, 2024, is 30.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.18 °C and 30.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.35 °C and 30.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.18 °C and 30.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 21, 2024
|30.34 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|30.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|25.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|23.62 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 27, 2024
|24.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.23 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.84 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.55 °C
|Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
