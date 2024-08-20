 Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.18 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.18 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on August 20, 2024, is 30.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.18 °C and 30.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.35 °C and 30.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.18 °C and 30.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 21, 2024 30.34 °C Light rain
August 22, 2024 30.53 °C Moderate rain
August 23, 2024 28.49 °C Light rain
August 24, 2024 27.61 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 25.82 °C Moderate rain
August 26, 2024 23.62 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 27, 2024 24.4 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on August 20, 2024
Goa weather update on August 20, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.18 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On