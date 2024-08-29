Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.76 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 29, 2024, is 27.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.76 °C and 27.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 28.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 30, 2024
|28.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 1, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 2, 2024
|28.48 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|27.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 4, 2024
|27.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 5, 2024
|27.0 °C
|Moderate rain
