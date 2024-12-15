Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.14 °C, check weather forecast for December 15, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.49 °C and 34.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Goa today stands at 51.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days: Goa weather update on December 15, 2024 The temperature in Goa today, on December 15, 2024, is 29.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.14 °C and 34.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.49 °C and 34.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 51.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 16, 2024 29.61 Few clouds December 17, 2024 30.99 Broken clouds December 18, 2024 31.64 Overcast clouds December 19, 2024 29.56 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 31.16 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 29.69 Scattered clouds December 22, 2024 28.75 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.1 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.59 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.26 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 22.2 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 22.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.05 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.