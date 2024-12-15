Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.14 °C, check weather forecast for December 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 15, 2024, is 29.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.14 °C and 34.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.49 °C and 34.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 51.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 16, 2024
|29.61
|Few clouds
|December 17, 2024
|30.99
|Broken clouds
|December 18, 2024
|31.64
|Overcast clouds
|December 19, 2024
|29.56
|Overcast clouds
|December 20, 2024
|31.16
|Overcast clouds
|December 21, 2024
|29.69
|Scattered clouds
|December 22, 2024
|28.75
|Few clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Copy