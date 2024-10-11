Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.28 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 12, 2024 30.74 °C Light rain October 13, 2024 31.25 °C Moderate rain October 14, 2024 31.76 °C Moderate rain October 15, 2024 30.81 °C Moderate rain October 16, 2024 31.08 °C Moderate rain October 17, 2024 29.14 °C Moderate rain October 18, 2024 26.06 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.19 °C Light rain Chennai 29.37 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.65 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 25.46 °C Light rain Delhi 31.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 11, 2024, is 28.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.28 °C and 29.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.03 °C and 30.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

