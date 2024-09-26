Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.12 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 27, 2024 27.32 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 28.15 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 30.19 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 29.47 °C Moderate rain October 1, 2024 30.01 °C Moderate rain October 2, 2024 29.48 °C Light rain October 3, 2024 29.43 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.61 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.3 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.84 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 31.4 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Goa today, on September 26, 2024, is 25.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.12 °C and 26.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.07 °C and 27.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 65.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.