Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.12 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on September 26, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on September 26, 2024, is 25.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.12 °C and 26.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.07 °C and 27.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 65.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 27, 2024 27.32 °C Moderate rain
September 28, 2024 28.15 °C Moderate rain
September 29, 2024 30.19 °C Light rain
September 30, 2024 29.47 °C Moderate rain
October 1, 2024 30.01 °C Moderate rain
October 2, 2024 29.48 °C Light rain
October 3, 2024 29.43 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 26, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.34 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 25.61 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 31.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.3 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.84 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 31.4 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on September 26, 2024
Goa weather update on September 26, 2024

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On