Godse's ideology is becoming 'dominant' in country: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson

On the 74th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, his great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Sunday said that the number of people following Bapu's ideology is decreasing in the country, whereas the ideology of his assassinator Nathuram Godse is becoming increasingly dominant, according to a report by PTI.

He also said that while the Central government is organising the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi to celebrate the 75th year of independence, "poison of hatred" is spreading in society.

Tushar Gandhi was speaking in a virtual programme 'Kar Ke Dekho' organised by the Gandhi Study Centre of JES College in Jalna district of Maharashtra. The event was organised to mark the 74th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The government is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, but now 'amrit' has become poison of hatred and it is increasing and being spread," Tushar Gandhi said.

"The teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are on the wane and the ideology of his killer, Nathuram Godse, is dominating over it," he added.

"A section of people is distorting the history and rewriting it in their own way. But we have to revive the real history and raise voice against hatred and division in the society," Tushar Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, the Hindu Mahasabha paid tribute to Nathuram Godse and a co-accused in the Gandhi murder trial, Narayan Apte, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior by observing "Godse-Apte Smriti Diwas".

The right-wing organisation also bestowed “Godse-Apte Bharat Ratna” in Gwalior upon jailed religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj. He was arrested last December for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Mahatma.

Last November, the Hindu Mahasabha said it will sculpt a statue of Nathuram Godse using the soil brought from Haryana's Ambala Central Jail, where he was hanged to death in 1949.

(With agency inputs)