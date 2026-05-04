Golaghat, Sibsagar, Nazira, Khowang election results | Live updates

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi is looking to retain his stronghold in the historic seat which was once the capital of the Ahom Kingdom, against AGP's Prodeep Hazarika and BJP's Kushal Dowari.

...Read More

Results for four key Upper Assam constituencies—Golaghat, Sibsagar, Nazira and Khowang—are being declared today as counting progresses across the region. These seats, spread across Golaghat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts, offer a snapshot of Upper Assam’s political landscape, shaped by a mix of historical legacy, regional identity and evolving electoral trends. Golaghat, part of the Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat, and Sibsagar and Nazira, both under Jorhat, have long-standing political significance rooted in Assam’s administrative and cultural history. Khowang, a renamed constituency carved from the earlier Moran seat, reflects recent delimitation changes in the state. All four constituencies have witnessed shifting party dominance over the decades, mirroring broader changes in Assam politics. You can track the shifting numbers and final outcomes through this automated live blog.