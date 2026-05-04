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Golaghat, Sibsagar, Nazira, Khowang election results | Live updates
May 04, 2026 07:31:00 am IST
Live updates on election results for Golaghat, Sibsagar, Nazira and Khowang seats in Assam. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Assam assembly elections.
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Results for four key Upper Assam constituencies—Golaghat, Sibsagar, Nazira and Khowang—are being declared today as counting progresses across the region. These seats, spread across Golaghat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts, offer a snapshot of Upper Assam’s political landscape, shaped by a mix of historical legacy, regional identity and evolving electoral trends. Golaghat, part of the Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat, and Sibsagar and Nazira, both under Jorhat, have long-standing political significance rooted in Assam’s administrative and cultural history. Khowang, a renamed constituency carved from the earlier Moran seat, reflects recent delimitation changes in the state. All four constituencies have witnessed shifting party dominance over the decades, mirroring broader changes in Assam politics. You can track the shifting numbers and final outcomes through this automated live blog. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:31:00 am
Counting of votes to begin shortlyAssam election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Golaghat, Sibsagar, Nazira and Khowang seats.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:01:38 am
Who won in Golaghat, Sibsagar, Nazira and Khowang constituencies in 2021Golaghat, Sibsagar, Nazira and Khowang are key Upper Assam constituencies spanning multiple districts and Lok Sabha segments, each with distinct political histories and evolving electoral patterns that reflect broader shifts in the state’s political landscape.