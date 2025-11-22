Gold chains, phones: 18 lakh theft reported at Travis Scott Mumbai concert

Several attendees of the Travis Scott concert in Maharashtra's Mumbai reported their mobile phones and jewellery stolen during the show, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation. According to Mumbai Police, thieves struck amid the massive crowds at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.(File Photo)

According to Mumbai Police, thieves struck amid the massive crowds at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where thousands had gathered to watch Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott perform as part of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour, news agency ANI reported.

While fans danced to the rapper’s hits, multiple groups of robbers allegedly blended into the audience and made off with valuables worth over ₹18 lakh.

Preliminary data shows that 24 mobile phones and 12 gold chains were reported stolen during the event. Following the concert, several distressed fans rushed to the Tardeo police station to file complaints.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 303(2) and 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). CCTV footage from the concert entrance and surrounding areas is being examined to identify the culprits. Officials said efforts are underway to recover the stolen items and track down the thieves.

Adding to the buzz around Travis Scott’s India tour, another clip from his Mumbai performance on Wednesday has gone viral on social media. The video shows security staff spraying water on the crowd before the show began, a move aimed at helping concert-goers cope with the heat. Fans in the footage appear to be enjoying the unexpected cooldown, cheering as officials mist the front rows.

This wasn’t Scott’s first appearance in India. The rapper made his India debut on October 18 at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as part of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour. The performance, however, was marked by several issues, including long delays and sparse seating in parts of the venue. Both the Delhi and Mumbai shows were produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow.

