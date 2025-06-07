Goldy Brar chargesheeted in Gurugram blasts, NIA exposes Babbar Khalsa's communal plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said it has filed a chargesheet against five accused, including Designated Individual Terrorist Goldy Brar, for their alleged involvement in the 2024 twin bomb attacks on two popular clubs in Haryana's Gurugram. Two crude bombs were thrown outside the clubs located in Gurugram's Sector 29 in December last year.(Representational Image)

NIA has charged Canada-based Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar, along with Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and US-based Randeep Singh aka Randeep Malik, a press release stated.

They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, Explosives Substance Act, and UA(P) Act. Barring Goldy Brar and Randeep Malik, all others have been arrested in the case.

NIA had found the accused to be involved in conspiracy to target Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector-29, Gurugram with bombs, as part of the Babbar Khalistani International (BKI) larger conspiracy to spread communal disharmony and disrupt peace in the state of Haryana and neighbouring regions by unleashing violence.

The attack, perpetrated by members and cadres of the proscribed BKI terror outfit, took place on 10th December 2024.

NIA investigations later revealed that the deep-rooted terror conspiracy was hatched by Goldy Brar and his associates.

As per NIA investigations, the terror syndicate is actively involved in extorting money, raising terror funds, procuring explosives and arms & ammunition, and promoting terror amongst the common people to threaten the integrity, security (including economic security) and sovereignty of the country.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its probe into the case.

Gurugram bar explosions

In December last year, an explosion was reported outside two nightclubs in Gurugram's Sector 29. The case was registered by the Haryana police and later taken over by the NIA.

Two crude bombs were thrown outside the clubs located in Sector 29, Gurugram and a person, identified as Sachin, a resident of Meerut, was arrested at the spot. Later, a few other accused were arrested in the case.