Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goldy Brar chargesheeted in Gurugram blasts, NIA exposes Babbar Khalsa's communal plot

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Jun 07, 2025 03:41 PM IST

NIA has charged Canada-based Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar, along with Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and US-based Randeep Singh aka Randeep Malik.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said it has filed a chargesheet against five accused, including Designated Individual Terrorist Goldy Brar, for their alleged involvement in the 2024 twin bomb attacks on two popular clubs in Haryana's Gurugram.

Two crude bombs were thrown outside the clubs located in Gurugram's Sector 29 in December last year.(Representational Image)
Two crude bombs were thrown outside the clubs located in Gurugram's Sector 29 in December last year.(Representational Image)

NIA has charged Canada-based Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar, along with Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and US-based Randeep Singh aka Randeep Malik, a press release stated.

They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, Explosives Substance Act, and UA(P) Act. Barring Goldy Brar and Randeep Malik, all others have been arrested in the case.

Also Read | Bomb hoax triggers evacuation at Gurugram Mini Secretariat

NIA had found the accused to be involved in conspiracy to target Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector-29, Gurugram with bombs, as part of the Babbar Khalistani International (BKI) larger conspiracy to spread communal disharmony and disrupt peace in the state of Haryana and neighbouring regions by unleashing violence.

The attack, perpetrated by members and cadres of the proscribed BKI terror outfit, took place on 10th December 2024.

NIA investigations later revealed that the deep-rooted terror conspiracy was hatched by Goldy Brar and his associates.

Also Read | Goldy Brar operative shot in leg while trying to flee custody in Mohali

As per NIA investigations, the terror syndicate is actively involved in extorting money, raising terror funds, procuring explosives and arms & ammunition, and promoting terror amongst the common people to threaten the integrity, security (including economic security) and sovereignty of the country.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its probe into the case.

Gurugram bar explosions

In December last year, an explosion was reported outside two nightclubs in Gurugram's Sector 29. The case was registered by the Haryana police and later taken over by the NIA.

Also Read | NIA conducts raids at 32 locations in Kashmir in terror conspiracy case

Two crude bombs were thrown outside the clubs located in Sector 29, Gurugram and a person, identified as Sachin, a resident of Meerut, was arrested at the spot. Later, a few other accused were arrested in the case.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Goldy Brar chargesheeted in Gurugram blasts, NIA exposes Babbar Khalsa's communal plot
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On