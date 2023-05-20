Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Chennai home sold, father ‘broke down’ while handing over documents

The ancestral home of Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Chennai's Ashok Nagar has been sold. The house has found its new owner in Tamil actor and producer C Manikandan. “Sundar Pichai has made our country proud and buying the house where he lived will be a proud achievement of my life,” C. Manikandan was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai(AFP)

Manikandan had to wait for four months to purchase the house as the Google CEO’s father, RS Pichai was in the US for some time. Manikandan, who is also a real estate developer, said that it was not Sundar Pichai’s property but the humility of his parents that floored him. “I was spellbound by their humility and humble approach. Sundar’s mother made a filter coffee herself and his father offered me the documents right at the first meeting. In fact, his father waited for hours at the registration office, and paid all necessary taxes before handing over the documents to me," Manikandan recalled.

“Sundar’s father broke down for a few minutes while handing over the documents since this was his first property,” the actor added.

Sundar's neighbours also recollected their memories, “He lived in this house till the age of 20 years…took selfies with his family members on the balcony."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai lived in his ancestral home in Chennai till the age of 20. He left the city for pursuing a career in Metallurgical Engineering at IIT Kharagpur in 1989. After graduation, Pichai was offered a scholarship at Stanford.

