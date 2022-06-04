Google Doodle: When Satyendra Nath Bose sent his paper to Albert Einstein

Google Doodle is celebrating the immense contribution of Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose to quantum mechanics. On this day in 1924, Bose sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein on the way particles were counted after his paper was rejected by a prominent science journal called The Philosophical Magazine.

Bose's significant discovery in quantum mechanics was recognised by Einstein who applied the Indian physicist’s formula to a wide range of phenomena. His theoretical paper became one of the most important findings in quantum theory.

As a kid, Bose used to solve an arithmetic problem given by his accountant father every day before leaving for work. This fueled Bose's interest in mathematics and at an age of 15, he began pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Calcutta’s Presidency College.

Soon after, he went on to earn a Master’s in Applied Mathematics at the University of Calcutta. Bose solidified his esteemed position in academia by graduating top of his class for both degrees and began giving lectures on physics by the end of 1917.

“While teaching postgraduate students Planck’s radiation formula, he questioned the way particles were counted and began experimenting with his own theories,” Google said in a blog.

“He documented his findings in a report called Planck’s Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta, and sent it to a prominent science journal called The Philosophical Magazine,” it added.

For his tremendous contribution to physics, Bose was honoured with the second-highest civilian award in the country, the Padma Vibhushan. He was also appointed as National Professor, the highest honour in India for scholars.

“In honor of Bose’s legacy, any particle that conforms with his statistics today is known as a boson. Many scientific breakthroughs have come from his work including the discovery of the particle accelerator and the God particle,” the blog said.

