Cabinet approves scheme to benefit 3 million artisan families

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojanafor skilled workers with a financial outlay of ₹13,000 crore for a period of five years.

According to the government, the scheme, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day, will benefit about 3 million families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers and barbers.

The scheme is scheduled to be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17.

“The Vishwakarma Yojana is expected to benefit 3 million craftsmen families. Under the scheme, the government will promote traditional skills, including pottery and blacksmithing. There are many such things under this plan which have high value for our rural and traditional economy,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“The (Union) government would need active cooperation from state governments (to implement the scheme),” he added.