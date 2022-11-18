Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Government releases draft of new data privacy bill

Government releases draft of new data privacy bill

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:49 PM IST

The government plans to set up a panel to ensure compliance with the law, the bill said.

The new measure, now up for public consultation, is expected to be presented in the next session of parliament.(Shutterstock)
Reuters |

India began canvassing public opinion on a new comprehensive data privacy bill on Friday, three months after withdrawing a previous bill that had alarmed big technology companies.

Expected to be presented in the next session of parliament, the measure, aimed at protecting digital personal data, seeks to allow transfer of data outside India, and provides for penalties regarding data breaches.

The government plans to set up a panel to ensure compliance with the law, the bill said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
personal data protection bill
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP