‘Government stands with the kanwariyas’: CM Yogi assures security to pilgrims, urges discipline

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged kanwariyas to maintain discipline and uphold Lord Ram's 'maryada' (dignity), Lord Krishna's values and Lord Shiva's simplicity, while warning against anti-social elements allegedly seeking to create disturbance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged kanwariyas to maintain discipline, offered protection during Kanwar Yatra (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yogi Adityanath was in Shamli district for the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for 89 development projects worth over ₹581 crore.

"Today, no one stops the Kanwar Yatra. It is progressing peacefully and with enthusiasm. The government stands with the kanwariyas, and the administration and security forces are serving them," he said.

Appealing to the Kanwar pilgrims to maintain discipline, he said, "We are descendants of Lord Ram, belong to the land of Lord Krishna and are devotees of Lord Shiva. We must uphold Ram's 'maryada', Krishna's values and Shiva's simplicity. There should be no unruly behaviour over trivial issues."

Also Read I Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah in Delhi, calls it a courtesy visit

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Alleging that some people attempted to create disturbances during the pilgrimage, Adityanath said, "Some anti-social elements try to provoke violence and tarnish the image of the Kanwar Yatra. If anyone tries to create trouble or disturb the atmosphere, such persons should be isolated immediately. We must not allow anyone to compromise the sanctity and dignity of this pilgrimage." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alleging that some people attempted to create disturbances during the pilgrimage, Adityanath said, "Some anti-social elements try to provoke violence and tarnish the image of the Kanwar Yatra. If anyone tries to create trouble or disturb the atmosphere, such persons should be isolated immediately. We must not allow anyone to compromise the sanctity and dignity of this pilgrimage." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said the state government would continue to provide every possible support to ensure the safety, convenience and smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra will start on July 30 and conclude on August 11. During this period, devotees of Lord Shiva will collect holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar, carry it back on foot and offer it to Lord Shiva in temples across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Accusing the Congress and Samajwadi Party of being worshippers and followers of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the UP Chief Minister said, "Those who were changing the demography -- the people from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress -- are worshippers of Jinnah. That is why the exodus from Kandhla and Kairana was taking place. In contrast, we are the worshippers of the farmers. Whenever these followers of Jinnah get the chance, they will divide you. They will divide you on the lines of caste and region. They will spread anarchy, and compromise the safety of daughters and the business community."

Also Read I Delhi, NCR officials chalk out plan for smooth Kanwar Yatra movement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adityanath also claimed that a "job syndicate" had allegedly deprived deserving youths of government employment before 2017 and added that the network had been dismantled, asserting that recruitment was now being carried out transparently.

In an apparent swipe at the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over government jobs, Adityanath branded the alleged network as the 'Syndicate of Saifai', a reference to the native village of Yadav.

"Now, when government jobs are advertised in Uttar Pradesh, the syndicate of Saifai that once snatched away the employment rights of the youth can no longer do so. Today, every family and every section of the society gets an opportunity to secure government jobs," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The chief minister also alleged that before the BJP came to power in the state in 2017, people faced action for expressing their religious beliefs.

"Before 2017, people were lathi-charged and even fired upon for raising the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'. Kanwar Yatras were stopped, routes were blocked, and Ramleela processions were not allowed," he said.

Claiming that the situation had changed, Adityanath said the BJP-led NDA government was working for farmers and the youth.

Also Read I UP DGP sets ‘Zero Incident, Zero Accident’ target for Kanwar Yatra

"Today, we can proudly say that the vision Chaudhary Charan Singh had for farmers and young people is being realised by the BJP and NDA government. On the one hand, farmers are being empowered, while on the other, employment and job opportunities are being created for the youth," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Highlighting the state's law and order situation, the chief minister said security was being provided not only to citizens, but also investors, helping attract investment and promote development.