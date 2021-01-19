IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy

It has also issued a detailed questionnaire to WhatsApp seeking more details about its data-sharing protocols and business practices
READ FULL STORY
By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:38 PM IST

The government has written to WhatsApp head Will Cathcart asking him to “respect the informational privacy and data security of Indian users” and withdraw the latest terms and privacy policy in India proposed by the messaging service for users. In a letter, it has expressed strong concerns over the policy days after HT on January 11 reported that the government was closely examining the matter.

WhatsApp on January 4 updated its privacy policy to allow it to share user data with its parent company Facebook and other group firms . The data includes location and phone number.The move has triggered a backlash across the world and led to a surge in the downloading of alternative messaging apps such as Signal and Telegram. India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with 400 million users.

The government has sent a questionnaire to WhatsApp seeking more details about its data-sharing protocols and business practices. It has sought the exact categories of data that the application collects from Indian users, details of the permissions and user consent sought by and utility of each of these with respect to the functioning and specific service provided. The service has been asked whether it profiles users based on their use of the application.

The government has also sought details of the difference between WhatsApp’s privacy policies in India and other countries along with details of its data security, information security, cyber-security, privacy, and encryption policies.

HT reached out to WhatsApp for a comment but did not receive one immediately. WhatsApp has maintained its privacy policy update “does not affect the privacy of your messages with your friends and family in any way” and was only related to interactions with businesses. It has said the company will not have access to messages, calls, or call logs.

The government has highlighted the latest policy will lead to the collection of “a vast amount of highly invasive and granular metadata”.

“With this, any meaningful distinction between WhatsApp and Facebook companies will cease to exist. Given the huge user base of WhatsApp and Facebook in India, the consolidation of this sensitive information also exposes a very large segment of Indian citizens to greater security risks and vulnerabilities creating a honeypot of information,” a person familiar with the matter said, citing the contents of the letter to the WhatsApp chief.

“This all-or-nothing approach takes away any meaningful choice from Indian users. This approach leverages the social significance of WhatsApp to force users into a bargain, which may infringe on their interests in relation to informational privacy and information security. It is expected that Facebook will value the principles of privacy and consent as laid down by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment of Justice K S Puttaswamy vs Union of India (2017). The PDP [Personal Data Protection] Bill is under consideration, then why these changes.”

The letter noted the “integration of data between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies” denies the user the choice to opt out of the policy.

The government has “raised strong objections against the differential treatment by WhatsApp to its users in India and in the European Union”. It added this has triggered serious criticism and “shows lack of respect for the rights and interests of Indian citizens, who form one of the largest user bases for WhatsApp”.

The government underlined such treatment is “prejudicial to the interests of Indian users and is viewed with serious concern. “In this context, it [the letter] reminds WhatsApp that the Government of India owes a sovereign responsibility to its citizens to ensure that their interests are not compromised and therefore it calls upon WhatsApp to respond to concerns raised in this letter,” said the person cited above.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned Facebook officials on January 21 amid privacy concerns about WhatsApp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The ministry of external affairs in a statement said that India will continue to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries in a phased manner over the next few months. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTOS)
The ministry of external affairs in a statement said that India will continue to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries in a phased manner over the next few months. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTOS)
india news

India 'deeply honoured' to meet the world's healthcare needs: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People’s Conference President Sajad Lone(ANI file photo)
People’s Conference President Sajad Lone(ANI file photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Epicaricacy is taking pleasure (usually malicious) in the misfortunes of others,” explained Shashi Tharoor.(HT Photo)
"Epicaricacy is taking pleasure (usually malicious) in the misfortunes of others,” explained Shashi Tharoor.(HT Photo)
india news

Tharoor's word of the day is tongue-in-cheek response to ex-Australia cricketers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor shared the word epicaricacy along with an image of former cricketers who had predicted India’s defeat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, tries to bury her alive in Madhya Pradesh

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • The accused assaulted the girl late Monday night when she had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sajjad Lone of the Peoples’ Conference.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Sajjad Lone of the Peoples’ Conference.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Sajad Lone quits Gupkar Alliance 3 months after its formation

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Sajjad Lone's Peoples' Conference decided to exit the Gupkar Alliance over the fielding of proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during DDC elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

Need to modernise Ayurveda knowledge, spread information in Hindi: Rajasthan Guv

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Addressing the fourth convocation ceremony of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University of Jodhpur virtually on Tuesday, the governor said that AYUSH practices have also drawn the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to NITI Aayog member VK Paul , after the virtual launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive at AIIMS in New Delhi.(PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to NITI Aayog member VK Paul , after the virtual launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive at AIIMS in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Nasal vaccine candidate against Covid-19 could be a game-changer: Dr VK Paul

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:46 PM IST
"We would like to reassure everyone with the data we have seen that the two Covid-19 vaccines are safe. The vaccine hesitancy should end. How will we defeat the pandemic then?" Paul said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker displays a Covishield vaccine vial at the government Rajaji hospital in Madurai on January 16. The inoculation campaign across the world’s second-most populous country will showcase whether Covid-19 can be swiftly tamed in nations with disjointed health and transportation networks.( Arun Sankar / AFP)
A medical worker displays a Covishield vaccine vial at the government Rajaji hospital in Madurai on January 16. The inoculation campaign across the world’s second-most populous country will showcase whether Covid-19 can be swiftly tamed in nations with disjointed health and transportation networks.( Arun Sankar / AFP)
india news

Maldives, Bangladesh to be among first to get Covid-19 vaccines from India

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:44 PM IST
  • People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that 100,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine would be provided to the Maldives on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exercise was carried out at the naval hospital Dhanvantari. The senior health officer and 36 HCWs were vaccinated. (Ministry of Defence).
The exercise was carried out at the naval hospital Dhanvantari. The senior health officer and 36 HCWs were vaccinated. (Ministry of Defence).
india news

Healthcare workers of Andaman & Nicobar Command get Covid-19 vaccine jabs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • The armed forces on January 16 kicked off the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine drive at multiple locations across the country including Ladakh, Delhi, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam where thousands of Covid warriors including military doctors, nurses and paramedics were vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MeT centre predicted dry weather in the state till January 22.(HT File photo)
The MeT centre predicted dry weather in the state till January 22.(HT File photo)
india news

Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:25 PM IST
The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 0.4, 2.1 and 4.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Birla also said the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways.(PTI PHOTO)
Birla also said the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways.(PTI PHOTO)
india news

Subsidy stopped, prices of food served in Parliament canteens to go up

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Subsidy on canteen food served in Parliament canteens ends; Prices to go up
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah(ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah(ANI)
india news

Amit Shah to chair 69th plenary session of North Eastern council on Jan 23, 24

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST
During the two-day session, there will be presentations from the Ministry of DoNER, NEC, the state governments as well as selected central ministries on various developmental initiatives and future plans for the North East Region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During earlier searches at 26 locations, including Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, a total amount of Rs. 2.39 crore (approx) was recovered. (HT ARCHIVE)
During earlier searches at 26 locations, including Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, a total amount of Rs. 2.39 crore (approx) was recovered. (HT ARCHIVE)
india news

Railway officials bribery case: CBI recover 2.04 cr from Delhi hotel

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:06 PM IST
The agency had arrested Chief Administrative Officer MS Chauhan of NFR and other senior officials in the case involving a bribe amount of 1 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi ((Manvender Vashist/PTI))
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi ((Manvender Vashist/PTI))
india news

'Habitual offender': Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for polluting Yamuna

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • This is the second time the apex court is suo moto examining pollution in river Yamuna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to reports, the vaccine doses could have frozen due to malfunctioning of the cold chain storage at SMCH, the premier medical institution in Assam’s Barak Valley region. (AFP PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
According to reports, the vaccine doses could have frozen due to malfunctioning of the cold chain storage at SMCH, the premier medical institution in Assam’s Barak Valley region. (AFP PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP