Governor Khan addresses joint assembly session, outlines Bihar govt’s agenda

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday outlined the Bihar government’s agenda for the next five years in his address to a joint session of the two Houses of the state assembly, days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept back to power. Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (PTI)

He reiterated the commitment to create 10 million jobs and employment opportunities in the next five years and financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh to women for entrepreneurship under the Chief Minister Mahila Rozgaar Yojana, following assessment of their successful enterprises.

Khan highlighted the development journey of Bihar since 2005, when the NDA first came to power. He said there has been an appreciable improvement in spheres such as education, health, infrastructure, and women’s empowerment.

Khan said that the government worked for all sections of society. He added five million jobs, and employment opportunities were created in the state, and it would be doubled in the next five years.

Khan referred to 1.1 million Jeevika women self-help groups, 50% women’s reservation in panchayati raj bodies and urban local bodies, and 35% quota in jobs and police. He added that 15.6 million had received ₹10,000 each under the Chief Minister Mahila Rojgar Yojana, while the rest would get the money soon.

Khan thanked the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “generous financial assistance” to the state. He said the NDA government’s focus on development with justice and on women, especially girls, was reflected in measures such as free uniforms and bicycles.

He said that the agricultural road maps had been successful in improving farm production. Khan added the paddy, wheat, and maize yields have doubled. He said that fish production has increased by 2.5 times to make Bihar self-reliant. “For the fourth agricultural road maps, ₹1.62 lakh crore has been approved to give it further boost.”

He highlighted the state’s progress, especially the 100 percent electrification and 125 units of free electricity. “Be it SC, ST, OBC, EBC, or minorities, no section has been left untouched, as the government has schemes and incentives for them.”

Janata Dal (United) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav separately filed his nomination for the deputy speaker’s post. He is set to be elected unopposed on December 4. Yadav held the post in 2024 as well.