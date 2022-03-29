Govt aims to make India a hub of content for the sub-continent: Thakur

India will soon become a hub for entertainment content in the sub-continent, generating millions of jobs in the media and entertainment industry, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

“India is a land of storytelling and the film industry has left a great impact on people of foreign countries who identify India for its films,” Thakur said.

Thakur reached Dubai on Saturday on a three-day visit to participate in events related to the Media and Entertainment Week being observed at the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

“Indian people in Dubai are the real brand ambassadors of India. The India Pavilion has been a huge crowd puller with 1.7 million visitors,” the minister said. India is celebrating 75 years of Independence and the celebrations are taking place not just in the country but abroad as well, he added. Thakur said that around 1.7 million people have visited the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

Earlier in the day, Thakur held discussions with Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, on strategies adopted by the port city for the tourism industry, the government release said.

The minister commended Dubai for organising the expo, which has been a great success despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Highlighting the importance of Dubai on the tourism map of the world, Thakur remarked that Indians have preferred to fly to Dubai over western capitals such as London during the pandemic years. On Sunday, the minister launched an international project — Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills (TEJAS) — aimed at creating pathways to enable the Indian workforce to get equipped for skill and market requirements in the United Arab Emirates. Addressing the audience at the launch, Thakur said India has a young population and the youth are the largest stakeholders in both nation and image building.

