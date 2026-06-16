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Govt amends rules to bring cough syrups under stricter regulatory oversight

Govt amends rules to bring cough syrups under stricter regulatory oversight

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 01:51 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Amid drug quality and patient safety concerns, the Union Health ministry has amended rules to prohibit sale of syrups, including cough syrups, without a doctor's prescription across the country.

Govt amends rules to bring cough syrups under stricter regulatory oversight

The move is aimed at bringing syrup-based formulations, including cough syrups, under stricter regulatory oversight, officials said.

Earlier, prior to this amendment, entry No. 13 of Schedule K permitted the sale of cough syrups in villages with a population of less than 1,000 without requiring compliance with certain retail sale licensing provisions, the ministry said in a statement.

With the omission of the word "syrup" from the said entry, this exemption will no longer be available for cough syrups.

"Consequently, the sale and dispensing of cough syrups in smaller villages will now be required to take place only through duly licensed pharmacies in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Rules framed thereunder," the statement said.

"The measure is expected to promote responsible distribution and sale of cough syrups while ensuring greater compliance with regulatory standards across the country," the health ministry said.

"Manufacturers, distributors and retailers dealing with cough syrups are advised to ensure strict adherence to the applicable licensing and regulatory requirements under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945," it stated.

The decision comes against the backdrop of increased regulatory scrutiny of cough syrups and other liquid oral formulations in recent years following reports of contamination-linked deaths of children in several countries.

According to sources, the latest amendment is expected to enhance traceability and regulatory supervision of syrup-based medicines by ensuring that manufacturers and sellers comply with stricter licensing and quality-control requirements.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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