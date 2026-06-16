Cough syrup purchase to now require doctor's prescription as govt ends over-the-counter sales

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has formally banned the over-the-counter sale of all cough syrups in the country following a series of contamination-linked child deaths in India and abroad, according to people familiar with the matter. A prescription by a doctor will be required for the purchase of 'Syrups', according to a notification dated June 9. (Unsplash/Representative)

The health ministry issued a gazette notification regarding the removal of the word ‘syrup’ from its list of Schedule K drugs, effectively making it mandatory for pharmacies to sell cough syrups only against a valid prescription signed by a registered medical practitioner.

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Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1945, Schedule K contains a list of drugs that do not require a valid medical prescription for sale.

“A draft notification in this regard was issued in December last year, and all stakeholders were given a chance to go through it. Since there was no objection made by the parties concerned, the ministry finally notified it,” a senior health ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

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The sale of cough syrups manufactured in India has in recent years been mired in controversy, with contaminated syrups allegedly linked to the deaths of children in India as well as in several other countries.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had been examining measures that could be introduced to curb lapses in regulatory compliance and strengthen oversight in the sector.

Last year, at least 22 children, mostly in Rajasthan, died after allegedly consuming contaminated cough syrup. Investigations found the syrup was contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent commonly used in brake fluid and antifreeze.

Laboratory tests found the concentration of DEG in the samples to be hundreds of times higher than the permissible limit of 0.1%.

The contaminant can lead to renal and neurological toxicity if ingested, affecting kidney and brain functions.

In the past, India-made cough syrups were also allegedly linked to the deaths of children in The Gambia and Uzbekistan, while another cough syrup-related contamination case was reported from Cameroon.