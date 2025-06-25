Govt approves 417 Cr electronics manufacturing cluster in UP

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday has approved a ₹417 crore electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC 2.0) in Uttar Pradesh. The EMC 2.0 will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) across 206.4 acres (HT photos/ Representative photo)

Developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) across 206.4 acres, the EMC 2.0 will come up in Sector 10, near Jewar Airport, which is likely to begin operations in May.

The EMC 2.0 is expected to be completed by January 2028 and is likely to attract ₹2,500 crore in investments and create around 15,000 jobs.

“It is fully in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting manufacturing in India. It reflects the government’s sharp focus on job creation and building a Viksit (developed) Bharat,” Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The ₹417 crore approved by the government excludes the cost of land but includes central financial assistance of ₹144 crore from the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), with the remaining amount to be funded by YEIDA, as per the approval document seen by HT.

The project is anchored by Havells, with an investment of ₹800 crore. The company will be allotted 50 acres for the manufacturing of domestic appliances such as fans, ACs, coolers, lighting, switchgears, cables, etc. The project will feature facilities such as a skill development centre, a convention centre, and a three-storey hostel block.

The EMC 2.0 will also support the production of industrial electronics, medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment, a statement issued by MeitY said.

This follows last month’s announcement of an HCL-Foxconn semiconductor OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) facility to be established near Jewar Airport. This unit will attract an investment of ₹3,700 crore and is the sixth semiconductor unit announced under the IT ministry’s India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

Uttar Pradesh will also soon unveil a state-level top-up to the Centre’s electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS), previously reported by HT. The state government is also likely to announce a package worth over ₹10,000 crore to attract electronics manufacturers to set up operations in the state.

Uttar Pradesh accounts for 25% of India’s total electronics manufacturing and contributes a significant 50% to the country’s mobile phone production, a senior government official told HT. While Tamil Nadu is often cited as the leader in electronics exports, UP leads in overall manufacturing, with the majority of the state’s output coming from the Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway region, the official added.