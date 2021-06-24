Govt closely following Covaxin’s effort for obtaining WHO approval: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters on Thursday that any development regarding Covaxin’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) authorization by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is being closely followed by the government.

“We are closely following the developments regarding efforts by Bharat Biotech to obtain Emergency Use Listing (EUL) authorization from the World Health Organisation,” ANI said quoting Bagchi.

Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, had expressed confidence in getting the UN body’s approval based on "its experience of getting its other vaccines prequalified by WHO”, and that an approval for emergency use listing is expected during July-September. The manufacturer has also claimed that around 90 per cent of the required documents have already been submitted to WHO and the remaining will be sent in July.

The Hyderabad-based manufacturer also held a pre-submission meeting on July 23 with the UN body. MEA is coordinating with Bharat Biotech to secure WHO’s approval for the country’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine.

The lack of endorsement from WHO has been hampering travel plans for individuals as many countries are only accepting vaccines approved by the public health body. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Modi on Thursday urging his intervention in the approval process.

"A large number of students from all over the country travel abroad every year for higher studies and many of them have got themselves vaccinated with Covaxin. They came to learn later on that their vaccination certificate is not valid abroad. These students are now in a fix regarding their next course of action and their career is at stake," Banerjee said to the Prime Minister, reported PTI.