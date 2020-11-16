Govt considering common code of conduct for TV news channels, backs self-regulation

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 19:34 IST

The government is thinking of developing a common code of conduct for TV channels while also considering enhanced powers for the Press Council of India (PCI), Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

The minister also said efforts to provide a regulatory framework for the Over the Top (OTT) platforms, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, were also on as the sector was largely unregulated.

Javadekar also asserted that the government felt that it should not step into the regulatory domain and self-regulation by those in the profession was the ideal system.

Speaking at an event organized by the PCI on the National Press Day, Javadekar said that while the Press Council was working in the print domain there was no similar system for the electronic media.

“There is no system like the Press Council for TV channels so there should be a system of self-regulation. An organization has been formed which is headed by Justice Sikri which even punishes and asks channels to apologise if required. However, many channels are not even members of this system and we can’t leave things like that,” Javadekar said.

The I&B minister said that many people were suggesting a common code of conduct for all TV channels. “We have not taken a final decision but are definitely discussing it,” the minister said.

Complaints related to content are presently handled by the News Broadcasters Standards Authority which is headed by Justice (retd) A K Sikri.

Javadekar said that there was a demand to also increase the powers of the PCI.

I was also a member of the Press Council, he said, adding the body had representatives from all stakeholders.

“Some people are demanding that there should be more powers for the Press Council. This is being considered,” the minister said.

Also Read: ‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish

Significantly, the minister’s comments come days after the government brought digital media under the I&B ministry’s purview. There have been demands in the past that the Press Council of India be converted into a Media Council with digital and even electronic platforms under its ambit.

Touching another key area, Javadekar said that a self-regulatory mechanism for OTT platforms was also needed.

For OTT platforms, there is neither a platform like the PCI nor a self-regulatory mechanism, he said. “There can be good films, bad ones and very bad ones on these platforms. That is why, what can be done there? People are giving suggestions and we are looking into all of them. These are the challenges. Hundreds of people write on these issues and we are deliberating on them,” he said.

The I&B minister, however, asserted that in his opinion people from the press or media should take lead so that an ideal forum supporting responsible freedom is established.

“The government does not want to enter this (regulation) and also not curb any freedom. However, when the government is showing trust, those in journalism should also present an example of responsible journalism,” the minister said, adding that this was a challenge and “our work this year”.

Also Read: CBI books 16 for ‘defamatory’ content against judges on social media

Speaking on the issue of TRP manipulation, an issue that came to the fore recently, involving Republic TV, Javadekar said while the government was reluctant to enter into this domain but it had to set up a committee to look into issues as the situation demanded.

“To check the possibility of any TRP manipulation and address the issue, we have formed a committee which will give its report very soon,” he said.

At the event, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also, in their messages, emphasised on the importance of a free media while lauding the work done by journalists to spread awareness about Covid-19.

In his written message, which was read out at the event, President Ram Nath Kovind said media persons were among frontline corona warriors who played a major role in educating people and mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

The vice president, through a video message, said the press in India has always been at the vanguard of protecting and strengthening the foundations of democracy.

“Democracy cannot survive without a free and fearless press. Therefore, any attack on the freedom of the press is detrimental to national interests and should be opposed by one and all,” Naidu said.

The prime minister also lauded the media for doing an exceptional service by spreading awareness against COVID-19 and said that it has acted as a valuable stakeholder in helping the government in its initiatives. His message was read out by PCI Chairman C K Prasad during the webinar conducted to celebrate the occasion.

Modi said that at a time the world is up against an unprecedented crisis in the form of Covid-19, the nation’s fight against the pandemic is powered by the restraint and resolve of its 130 crore citizens.

“In such a scenario, the media has been continuously doing exceptional service by spreading awareness against the Covid pandemic. In a post-Covid world, India is marching ahead with its resolve to build a strong and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Media is giving our resolve the shape of a big campaign and carrying forward the message of ‘Vocal for Local’,” he said.