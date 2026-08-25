Govt considering random drug tests for all pilots: Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

The government is considering random drug tests for all pilots annually, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday, days after Air India found two pilots “non-negative” in its preliminary post-flight drug tests. Air India voluntarily began testing 100% of its pilots starting August 13. It came after the Air India pilot-in-command on an August 4 Phuket-Delhi flight was learnt to be positive in a confirmatory drug test.

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. (X)

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Naidu said the regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is consulting stakeholders on what the current rules say and how to ensure a strict policy around drug tests for pilots. “This consultation is ongoing,” Naidu said. “There are multiple ways of approaching this test. So right now the rule says 10% across the overall pilot network...DGCA is engaging, and one of the opinions from our side is that everyone has to go through it in the year at a random time.”

Naidu said the government will examine the impact of such a decision. “We have to see how all the stakeholders are going to respond to this because one is the safety aspect.” Naidu said the second is the operational impact. “That also has to be taken into consideration... we are going to balance both,” Naidu said. “If we do 100%. If every pilot has to go through the dope test once a year, what can happen? What can be the impact of that? That is what the DGCA is looking at.”

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{{^usCountry}} Naidu said other airlines were also performing tests apart from Air India. He referred to the “serious incident” involving the Phuket-Delhi flight and said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board was investigating the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu said other airlines were also performing tests apart from Air India. He referred to the “serious incident” involving the Phuket-Delhi flight and said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board was investigating the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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The AI 2379 Phuket-Delhi flight dropped 300 feet in a sudden loss of altitude during cruise, injuring 20 passengers and four crew members. It was first attributed to turbulence and later to some technical issues. It is unclear what led the aircraft to drop down momentarily.

Naidu said everything is intact. “...the data recorder and everything is intact. The plane has also been in their possession. So I believe that we can expect a preliminary report soon.”

An official, requesting anonymity, said that the report was expected in a week. HT has reported that the DGCA is likely to ask domestic airlines to conduct psychoactive substance tests for their pilots. It is considering amendments to the rules governing drug testing of aviation personnel, including stricter action against those who test positive for psychoactive substances.

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