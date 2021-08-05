Govt creating database of unorganised workers: Minister tells Rajya Sabha

The government is creating a National Database for Unorganised Workers (NDUW) which would start its registration this month itself, the ministry of labour and employment told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

“At present, the process for dry run and security audit is underway. The project is expected to commence the registration work within August, 2021,” said the ministry in response to Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) MP Dr Banda Prakash’s question on whether the government is planning to launch a portal and database for migrant workers in the unorganised sector in the country to avoid a repeat of the migrant crisis.

The database will include construction workers, migrant workers, gig and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, migrant workers and similar other sub-groups of unorganised workers.

Responding to Congress leader K T S Tulsi’s question on whether the government is providing compensation to those who lost their jobs in the pandemic, the ministry said, “Government of India has taken a number of initiatives for promoting employment generation and to protect livelihood during the Covid-19 pandemic.” It added that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package of more than ₹27 lakh crore was launched in a phased manner to make the country self-reliant and to create employment opportunities.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), 90% of the workers in India are in the informal sector, which is 419 million of the 465 million workers.

Answering Tulsi, the ministry listed government’s employment initiatives Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) said that the government is incentivising the employers to increase employment.

He added that under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, the government has been providing 12% of employees’ share of wages and employers’ share of contribution for two years for new employees whose monthly wage is less than ₹15,000 per month.