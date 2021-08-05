Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session live updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to commence at 11 am today
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI)
Live

Parliament monsoon session live updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to commence at 11 am today

Parliament monsoon session 2021 live updates: The 26-day long monsoon session of Parliament began last month on July 19 and is scheduled to end on August 13.
Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 08:08 AM IST

With roughly a week to go for its culmination, Parliament's monsoon session has been marred by protests by opposition parties and close to abysmal functioning. However, on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed three bills - the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Before getting adjourned till Thursday 11am, the Lok Sabha also passed two bills - The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The opposition parties have been relentlessly protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, amid Pegasus snooping controversy where the government has been accused of its involvement in spying on politicians, journalists and sitting ministers. The government has maintained that the allegations are false.

Apart from this, the opposition has also been demanding a debate on farmers' issues. They have held multiple meeting to present a united front to take on the government and stall the proceedings of the house. All the efforts from the government have so far failed to convince the opposition to let Parliament function.

The 26-day long monsoon session of Parliament began last month on July 19 and is scheduled to end on August 13.

Follow all the updates here:

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to start at 11am today

